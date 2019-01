November 18 - 24 2018



Vancouver Convention Centre East Building

999 Canada Place Way, Vancouver



Confirmed pairings:



Men's Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 18

Washington vs. Santa Clara – 5:00 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Minnesota – 7:30 p.m.



Tuesday, Nov. 20

Santa Clara vs. Minnesota – 6:00 p.m.

Washington vs. Texas A&M – 8:30 p.m.



Wednesday, Nov. 21

Minnesota vs. Washington – 3:30 p.m.



Women's Schedule



Thursday, November 22 Afternoon

Women's Session 1 - First Round

Notre Dame vs. Gonzaga - 12:00 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Drake - 2:30 p.m.



Thursday, November 22 Evening

Women's Session 2 - First Round

South Carolina vs. ETSU - 6:00 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Western Kentucky - 8:30 p.m.



Friday, November 23 Afternoon

Women's Session 3 - Consolation Round

Gonzaga vs. Rutgers - 12:00 p.m.

ETSU vs. Western Kentucky - 2:30 p.m.



Friday, November 23 Evening

Women's Session 4 - Semifinals

Notre Dame vs. Drake - 6:00 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Oregon State - 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, November 24 Afternoon

Women's Session 5 - Consolation Round

ESTU vs. Rutgers - 11:00 a.m.

Gonzaga vs. Western Kentucky - 1:30 p.m.



Saturday, November 24 Evening

Women's Session 6 - Championship/Third Place

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State - 5:00 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Drake - 7:30 p.m.